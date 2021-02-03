GOOD NEWS for the Costa del Sol area of Mijas, which has seen its Covid figures drop again.

Covid infection figures currently stand at 890 per 100,000 people in Mijas, a drop from 938 per 100,000.

The number of new Mijas cases registered over the last seven days has seen a drop to 292, with 1,577 within the municipality having recovered from Covid since the pandemic began.

The figures for those who have died with Covid in Mijas remains at 20 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, earlier this week the Junta de Andalucia once again demanded “legal mechanisms” from the central government in Madrid to order home lockdowns in a bid to stem the spread of Covid.

Andalucian spokesman, Elias Bendodo said, “How many deaths must there be for the government of Spain to let us make decisions?”

The spokesman claimed the third wave was “an explosive spread” and reported there are currently 4,980 patients in Andalucia’s hosptials, 705 of whom are in intensive care units.

Two Andalucian cities, Malaga and Almeria, have already exceeded the 14-day rate of 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants and must close all non-essential activities, including commerce and hospitality, for at least two weeks.

Bendodo said that the local government “understands” the terrible situation the hospitality sectors that have seen in for months, and has accused Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, of not helping businesses affected by the coronavirus.

He said: “We ask that, if you do not give direct aid, then just lower the IVA sales tax to 4 per cent.”

Bendodo also asked the Ministry of Health in Madrid to “fight in Europe” to get more vaccines.

He said: “We have had two consecutive weekends without vaccinations because there are not enough doses. Yesterday we received 85,000 doses, only 25 per cent of the required. We need more doses.”

