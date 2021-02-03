Mental Health Centre staff under investigation in girl’s suicide

THREE health care workers will come under investigation for failing to prevent the suicide of a young girl who was admitted to the mental health centre where they worked.

A judge from Mataro (Barcelona) has cited them to appear in court in September, as the Ita Centre in Argentona is appearing for their subsidiary civil liability in the case opened to clarify the suicide of the teenage girl.

She had been hospitalised for a month and had a history of frequent self-harm.

The judge has also commissioned a forensic doctor to prepare a report to determine whether there was medical negligence in the care of the minor, based on the documents examined in the case and the statements of the witnesses.

The investigation was initiated as a result of the complaint filed by the minor’s family after she committed suicide while in the centre for treatment for depression.

According to the family’s lawyers, the centre cost €4,000 per month, an amount which cost her mother, a pensioner, great sacrifice.

Despite her repeated self-harm, the lawyers say there was a “lack of control” over the girl, in whose room there were items that she ended up using to commit suicide. Her family cannot understand why she was not in the monitored critical care unit at the centre.

