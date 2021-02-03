Men Could Be Less Fertile After Covid

MEN could be left less fertile after a Covid-19 infection, a new study warns

While new side effects from Covid-19 continue to be uncovered, and scientists predict this will be the case for some time, a new study has suggested that the male reproductive system could be affected by coronavirus. While not entirely conclusive, the report published by researchers at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, has indicated that male fertility post-infection is are area that should be looked at more closely.

“We propose that there is an urgent need to track male COVID-19 patients during their recovery,” microbiologist Yu Tian and reproductive biologist Li-quan Zhou state in their report.

Many studies at the beginning of the pandemic found traces of the virus in semen samples, similar to how it appears in the respiratory system and even the brain, and a raft of new research is showing more clear damage caused by virus, according to Science Alert.

A recent longitudinal study conducted by the Justus-Liebig-University in Germany and Allameh Tabataba’i University in Iran found that sperm from men who had contracted Covid-19 was much slower than in the control group (men who had never had coronavirus) and that their sperm count was also much lower.

“These effects on sperm cells are associated with lower sperm quality and reduced fertility potential,” claimed lead researcher Behzad Hajizadeh Maleki, from Justus-Liebig-University.

“Although these effects tended to improve over time, they remained significantly and abnormally higher in the COVID-19 patients, and the magnitude of these changes were also related to disease severity.”

