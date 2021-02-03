Mario Draghi Charged With Forming ‘Emergency’ Government in Italy.

THE former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) has been appointed by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella to form a new government after the political negotiations to reissue Giuseppe Conte’s Executive failed.

Draghi has accepted the assignment “with reservations” as Mattarella tasks him with the mission of immediately facing the economic and health crisis derived from the Covid pandemic and repairing the governmental crisis in the country.

Italy’s government crisis occurred after the resignation of the previous prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, whose coalition, the Five Stars, PD and the leftist Free and Equal, lost the absolute majority after the abandonment of Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva.

In his first statement, Mario Draghi called for “unity” to face “a difficult time.”

“It is a difficult moment, the president has recalled the dramatic health crisis and its serious effects on people’s lives, on the economy and society. The emergency requires appropriate solutions. I respond positively to the president’s call,” said Draghi after meeting with the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella.

Draghi will get to work on his government programme and on his team of ministers and then will undertake a round of consultations with the different parties to seek their support.

If he manages to add support, Draghi will return in the next few days to the Roman Palace of Quirinale, headquarters of the Head of State, to accept the position definitively, present Mattarella his list of ministers and then take the oath.

