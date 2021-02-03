Man Charged With Attempted Murder of Ex-Wife and Guardia Civil

A MAN IN SEVILLE Province could face a lengthy sentence as he stands trial for the attempted murder of his ex-wife and a Guardia Civil officer.

Prosecutors are demanding a 13-year sentence for a man who they claim attempted to kill his ex-wife and a Guardia Civil officer during an altercation in the small town of Osuna – about 90 kilometres east of Seville.

According to prosecutors, the 22-year old man arrived at the home of his ex-wife in March 2020 furious with the belief that she had cut down an olive tree on his property. He told one of his young sons at the house that he was “going to kill her”, according to local media.

When the woman arrived home, the man retrieved a Benelli Rafaello semi-automatic shotgun and opened fire at his ex-wife – only to find the weapon was unloaded. He then allegedly filled the magazine with bullets and brandished the gun at the terrified woman as she ran for cover.

When a local Guardia Civil officer arrived at the scene the man pointed the shotgun at him, leading to a tense stand-off when the officer drew his service weapon. The man ultimately backed down and was arrested at the scene. Prosecutors say that the man’s act of aiming the deadly shotgun at his ex-wife and the officer is tantamount to attempted murder, and are calling for a lengthy sentence of 13 years.

