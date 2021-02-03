Maluma meet and greet with fans in Miami broken up by police

POLICE had to break up a meet and greet organised by singer Maluma with his fans in Miami due to Covid health and safety measures being breached.

-- Advertisement --



The Colombian singer, who is promoting his album ‘7 Dias en Jamaica’, decided to arrange a meeting with his fans, encouraging them via social media to go to an art gallery in Wynwood, Miami.

However, the response from his fans was so massive that Miami police had to get involved and break up the crowds as social distancing was not being observed.

Maluma arrived at the gallery on the roof of an SUV and fans had been asked to line up to greet him and be photographed with him. Instead, hundreds of them crowded around the vehicle. He later had to be escorted from the premises via a back door to avoid a similar situation.

Inside the gallery, he greeted about 200 people, with whom he took photos next to his portrait, keeping his distance with his followers and allowing them to enter in groups of 10.

However, according to Miami police, there were about 1,000 people waiting outside which made the event unsafe, despite the fact that most of the people, including the singer, wore masks.

The purpose of the event was to raise funds from the sale of the artwork to donate it to charities.

“Thanks to all who went, sorry because as there were so many people they had to close the doors and I wasn’t able to get photos with everyone,” Maluma said later in his Instagram stories. “The police did not allow it and we had to leave the venue, we had to get out quickly” he explained.

“But thank you for showing me your love, for supporting my art,” he said, while saying that “maybe this week we will make another appearance there.”

Suspenden encuentro de Maluma con sus fans en Miami, por incumplir normas contra el Covid-19. En sus redes, el cantante contó lo que sucedió. #LoSéTodo pic.twitter.com/kJ4SjtubTN — Lo Sé Todo Colombia (@LoSeTodoCol) February 3, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Maluma meet and greet with fans in Miami broken up by police”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.