Katie Price Pays Tribute To Captain Sir Tom Moore

KATIE PRICE and her family pay a moving tribute to Captain Sit Tom Moore

Former glamour model and reality TV star Katie Price, 42, paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore on Wednesday, February 3, as the country turned out to clap in his honour. Katie was joined on her doorstep by her partner, Carl Woods, and three of her children, Princess, Jett and Bunny. The UK is in mourning after the British World War II veteran’s family announced his sad passing from coronavirus on Tuesday, February 2.

As she clapped with her family in the veteran’s honour, Katie said: “This is our clap for Tom Moore. We respect you, rest in peace.”

The Captain won the heart of the nation when he raised £33m for the NHS by walking laps of his garden during the first national coronavirus lockdown. The Queen of England also took to Twitter to offer her condolences to Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family:

“The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”

Speaking after their father’s death, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said:

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

