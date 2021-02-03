Italy’s President Mattarella To Ask Mario Draghi To Form New Government

Italy's President Mattarella To Ask Mario Draghi To Form New Government
Italy's President Mattarella To Ask Mario Draghi To Form New Government.

ITALY'S President Mattarella To Ask Mario Draghi To Form New Government tomorrow it is Expected

The Italian President Sergio Mattarella will meet Mario Draghi later today (Wednesday) and is expected to ask the former head of the Central European Bank (ECB) to form a new Italian government.

In a country that has the sixth-highest rate of Covid-19 deaths in the world, 89,344, President Mattarella is reported by eAnsa news agency as saying “Italy needs a “high profile government”.

The Italian political system was thrown into disarray last week when Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned, and the remaining parties failed to agree on a new coalition.


Mattarella said he was left with two choices: either call snap elections or nominate a technical government – one consisting of appointed technocrats rather than elected representatives – to manage the coronavirus pandemic and the country’s economic and social challenges.

A spokesman for President Mattarella confirmed the meeting with Mr Draghi, and said the President hoped any potential new government would have the backing of parliament, but Roberto Fico, the speaker from Italy’s 5-star movement party has already told Reuters news agency they would not back a government led by Draghi.


Mr Draghi, during his eight years as the head of the ECB, helped to steer the Eurozone through the financial crisis, for which he earned the nickname ‘Super Mario’.

