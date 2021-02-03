Isle of Man Locals Flood Into Pubs And Shops As All Restrictions Lifted.

Isle of Man locals flooded into pubs and shops as ALL Covid lockdown rules were lifted, including social distancing and masks. Residents on the island – which has a population of around 85,000, no longer have to social distance in a huge boost for morale.

All schools and businesses have reopened with locals no longer asked to stay at home or even wear masks. The Isle of Man Government has taken the huge step after recording just 15 active cases as at January 31.

And locals have described feeling “grateful” and “upbeat” as the island opened up after a circuit-breaker lockdown – but are also feeling cut-off from the outside world. Resident Aileen Broad, aged 50, said: “People are pretty upbeat because there is no Covid, which is fantastic, but it also brings with it other problems.

“Our borders are even tighter now, so even though people say they are open for Manx residents to come and go, when you come back you either have to self-isolate for 14 days with three negative tests or 21 days if you chose not to have Covid tests.

“The reality of this is people who cannot work from home cannot go away, which in itself causes emotional and mental health problems for some who cannot see their families. Their families are unable to come to the Isle of Man unless for compassionate reasons which have to be approved by the government, which again is very strict and virtually limited to end of life and funerals. So whilst some people are overjoyed, others are feeling very cut off and referring to the island as Alcatraz.”

The chief minister, Howard Quayle, praised the way islanders had responded. “There’s a collective determination, a sense of duty and community spirit. The public have followed all the rules.” He said many groups and individuals had done their bit, ranging from the rugby club that had carried out food deliveries to the arts staff who joined test-and-trace teams when their venues were closed.

Emma Callin, the head of VillaGaiety, which runs a theatre and cinema in the island’s capital, Douglas, dropped off her children before heading into the office to help with a rush for tickets. “We’re expecting all our events to be very well attended,” she said. “People are keen to get out again.”

