‘Illegitimate Daughter of Franco and King Emeritus’ Arrested for Fraud.

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have arrested ten people in Guardamar and Elche and are investigating two others in connection with the defrauding of more than €4 million from more than a hundred people.

The scammers deceived their victims with the sale of homes offered to a quarter of its value market. The leader of the group was a 50-year-old “historical con artist” who posed as the illegitimate daughter of Franco.

She would tell them that she was an heir to great fortunes to gain the trust of her circle of close friends and thus attract new victims. The woman, who suffers from a physical handicap and moves in a wheelchair, has entered prison and had previously been convicted of other scams in which she posed as the illegitimate daughter of the king emeritus.

Guardia Civil’s “Opportunity 2020” Operation has so far recovered €60,000 in cash, jewels valued at around €50,000, two high-end vehicles and a large number of technological devices. In addition to blocking ten bank accounts used by the organisation to launder the benefits they made. In fact, in the eight months that the plot had been operating in the province of Alicante, almost a million and a half euros were laundered through bank transfers.

The dismantled group operated in the provinces of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona and Alicante, as well as in several European countries such as the Czech Republic and Sweden.

The organisation’s operations centre was in Guardamar del Segura, where a law firm was set up to front the scam.

