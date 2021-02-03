THE face of the UK government’s Covid response, Professor Chris Whitty, has been abused in the street by a troll who posted the confrontation to Tik Tok.

The incident appears to have taken place as Whitty queues to buy his lunch at Westminster’s Sutton Ground food market where he is confronted by a troll who screams at the health worker, repeatedly calling him a “liar.”

The person filming him, a young man with a south London accent, can be heard saying: “You’re lying about the Covid-19 cases man. C’mon man, stop lying to the TV man.”

Whitty appears calm throughout the incident and gives no reaction as he is heckled by the man filming.

The footage appears to have been filmed as the expert queued at a food stall and was later uploaded to Tik Tok.

The video has prompted outrage from politicians, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock branding the troll, “pathetic,” and “dangerous.”

He said: “I think the individual concerned is pathetic, I think it is ridiculous what he is doing

“Chris Whitty is one of our greatest living scientists and his advice to the government all the way through this … has been incredibly smart and thoughtful.

“The idea that someone would do something as silly as that is ridiculous. Chris Whitty is a scientist of great repute and, frankly, he should be respected by everybody.”

Matt Vickers, Tory MP for Stockton South, also slammed the troll, suggesting he be forced to work on a Covid ward to see the realities of the virus.

Taking to Twitter the MP said: “This is appalling, I really can’t believe this footage.

“Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse.

“Perhaps the young man should be made to volunteer on a Covid ward. Perhaps then he will feel a pinch of shame and embarrassment for his dangerous conspiracies and yobbish behaviour.”

Alongside his work helping guide the government and country through the Covid pandemic at regular government briefings, the doctor has also been working on Covid wards treating patients at a London hospital.

