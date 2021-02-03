Global Coronavirus Rates Drop By 30 Per Cent Over Three Weeks According To Data From John Hopkins University.

FEBRUARY, the deadliest month yet of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. drew to a close with signs of progress as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations plummeted, while at the same time, vaccinations are picking up speed.

Today, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 110,679 new infections were recorded, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, which is much lower than the 215,805 infections that were recorded just three weeks ago. Even better, the seven-day rolling average of new cases currently sits at 135,904, a 44 per cent decline from the average three weeks earlier.

Forty-four states are seeing a decline in cases, Johns Hopkins data reveals, with just Alabama, Louisiana, Montana, New Jersey, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, and the District of Columbia, are on a recovery slope.

In addition, from Monday, the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months. Looking closely at the graph, you can see that levels suddenly started to drop a few weeks ago. A total of 121.8 million, roughly one-third of the U.S. population who may have some level of immunity against the virus. meaning the pathogen cannot spread as rapidly as it once did.

Dr Ali Mokdad, a professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), said there are a number of reasons for the decline in case. ‘The more infections than what has been detected…they are immune so the combination of the vaccine and past vaccine will help us. People who have been infected are taken out of circulation, basically, they are not getting the virus anymore.

It’s not just America

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it has also seen declining new infections globally over the past three weeks. Our World in Data graphs show the daily infection rate has fallen by 30 per cent in that period.

But WHO director Director-General Tedros Adhanom warned against relaxing restrictions to slow the spread of coronavirus on the heels of the good news.

‘Over the past year, there have been moments in almost all countries when cases declined, and governments opened up too quickly, and individuals let down their guard, only for the virus to come roaring back,’ he said.

The U.S., Europe, and the UK all reached their winter peaks of new daily infections around the same time in mid-January, statistics from Our World in Data show. Cases in the three hard-hit parts of the world likely drove the global daily case rate to its highest point ever, with the seven-day rolling average of new cases reaching 736,396 on January 11.

Admissions of COVID-19 patients to hospital and cases of the coronavirus variant discovered in the UK both appear to be on the decline, figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show. In the week ending 24 January, COVID-19 hospital admissions across the country fell to 33.51 per 100,000 people from a rate of 35.64 – the lowest of 2021 so far.

The number of people contracting the coronavirus variant discovered in the South East has remained stable or decreased in most areas of the country.

By Tuesday, the average number of new daily cases worldwide had declined by 30 per cent to 512,732.

Europe’s new daily cases have declined from about 250,00 to about 180,000 a day, and the UK – which has been under lockdown since January 6 – is now seeing just 23,355 new cases on an average day, down from its January 9 peak of nearly 60,000.

And India, which is second only to the US for the highest number of COVID-19 cases, is seeing a decline, too. New infections have fallen 25 per cent in the past three weeks, to just 12,537 on an average day. Daily cases have plummeted from the country’s September peak of 93,180 cases a day.

A mixture of vaccinations, Herd Immunity effect, and a large part of the world’s population now carrying anti-bodies are said to be the main reason rates are falling.

