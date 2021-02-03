GERMAN Economist Says Brits Will Have The Beaches All To Themselves This Summer with Germany’s slow vaccine rollout



A leading German economist, Professor Moritz Schularick, writing in Spiegel magazine yesterday (Tuesday), voiced his despondency at Germany’s slow vaccine rollout, saying there is no way the German people can look forward to going away on holidays, and that the British tourists are going to have the beaches all to themselves, with no German tourists placing their towels.

Mr Schularick wrote, “Germany will be stuck at home when other countries can travel again. The UK plans to vaccinate 75 per cent of its population by July, even under optimistic assumptions, it will take Germany three months longer to achieve the same”.

Germany’s Prime Minister, Mrs Merkel, said on Monday after a video meeting with vaccine manufacturers, EU leaders, and German regional leaders, “We stand by our commitment to offer every citizen a vaccination by the end of summer”.

But German Health Minister, Jens Spahn, speaking on television, painted a more negative side, “We have hard weeks of shortages ahead of us until April, it can’t be done any faster, not even with money.”

During Merkel’s meeting with the vaccine suppliers, manufacturers reportedly told her, and the others, they were producing the vaccine as fast as was possible, with the head of BioNTech, and developer of the Pfizer vaccine, Professor Ugur Sahin, stating, “We depend on the suppliers to provide us with materials. We don’t have anything in store. Everything we produce is delivered immediately”.

