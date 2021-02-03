Forest Fires in Australia: “Ignore Current Lockdown and Evacuate”.

-- Advertisement --



AT least 71 homes have been destroyed in the raging wildfires near Perth, Western Australia and officials have asked residents to ignore the current lockdown and evacuate.

The blaze has ravaged large swathes of land in the Perth Hills area and the flames are advancing towards the more densely populated areas of the nation’s fourth-largest city.

No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported so far, but six firefighters have been slightly affected.

“For people who have lost their homes, it is just appalling. Our thoughts are with them,” said Darren Klemm, the fire chief of Western Australia.

Several emergency alerts have been issued as the situation is expected to worsen with strong gusts of wind forecast for today (February 3) that risk stoking the flames.

On February 1, a single case of covid forced two million inhabitants in Perth and its metropolitan area into confinement after a 20-year-old man, who worked as a security guard at a hotel, tested positive for the British strain of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan informed the large number of residents that they can only leave their homes to make essential purchases, for medical needs or to work – if that cannot be done remotely.

However, as the flames approached more populated areas, Mr Klemm urged the threatened residents to disregard the containment order.

“The evacuation takes precedence over any quarantine requirements people might have,” he insisted.

Hundreds of people have fled the area since Monday and many have taken refuge in evacuation centres.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Forest Fires in Australia: “Ignore Current Lockdown and Evacuate””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.