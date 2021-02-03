Eurovision Song Contest 2021 confirmed for May but format not confirmed

THE Eurovision Song Contest has confirmed that it will return in May 2021, but not “as usual”.

The Eurovision 2021 organisers released a statement confirming that it will return between May 18 and 22, and that they want the candidates to sing in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, as planned.

The final decision on the format chosen for the celebration of the contest will be announced in the coming weeks, with hopes for a socially distanced event being possible.

One proposal is for all 41 contestants to move to the city, carry out frequent tests and put security measures in place in all area. There would be no audience at shows and the event would go ahead with a reduced capacity audience in accordance with the rules put in place by the local authorities at the time. The organisers hope that everyone will be able to perform on the same stage and that journalists will be able to cover the event from Rotterdam.

If representatives from a certain country were unable to travel, they would be able to record a live performance and send that in order to participate.

Another option is for only recorded performances to be presented and live connections from the festival headquarters would be maintained between performances.

Spain will be represented by Blas Cantó, who will sing one of two proposed songs which will be chosen by the public.

