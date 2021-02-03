Director of Public Health of Valencia Dismissed in Vaccination Scandal.

THE Valencian Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, has ordered the dismissal of the director of Valencia’s Public Health, Elvira Mensat – due to the irregularities detected in the COVID vaccination process – after verifying a report that stated she lacked specific instructions from the Ministry on how to act with the remaining doses of the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine vials.

This has been confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Health, after Barceló reported on Tuesday (February 2) that a total of 62 people, including 10 public officials, are being investigated for “skipping the line” and getting vaccinated early. She expressed, “there may be all kinds of personnel, but they should not have been vaccinated.”

Most noticeably are the 10 public positions which include the former chief prosecutor of Castelló, six mayors, of which one has, in turn, responsibilities in the Alicante Provincial Council; another deputy in the provincial institution and three councillors from different municipalities.

At yesterday’s press conference, Barceló also acknowledged the vaccination of the mayor of Rafelbunyol, Francisco López, who received the first dose on December 27 in the Virgen del Milagro residence in this town of l’Horta. At the end of the day, as expressed in the report by the director of the Valencia Public Health department, “the last dose was offered to the mayor” who “at no time expressly requested to be vaccinated.”

Recently, Barceló said she has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and in fact stated that she will be the last to do so: “Like the one who says, the captain must always to be the last one to leave the ship, therefore I will be the last one to be vaccinated.”

