DENMARK is reportedly adding the finishing touches to its plans for a digital passport for people who have received the coronavirus vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



The passport will be accessible on mobile phones and will allow those who have it to travel and go to shows.

The Danish authorities announced that it should be ready within three or four months and hope that it will help for the country to get back to normal opening a lot quicker.

From the end of this month February, Danes will be able to see the information about their vaccination on the website where their personal health data is located, so if they have received the vaccine they can prove it.

“It will be an additional passport that people can carry on their mobile phone and will prove that they have been vaccinated against covid-19. As a country we must make good use of the digital advantages we have. We can be the first in the world to have it,” said Acting Finance Minister Morten Bødskov at a press conference.

Bødskov said that once it is ready, how the passport can be used will be discussed, which will also depend on the situation in the country regarding the pandemic at the time.

The Danish health authorities had reported a month ago that they were preparing a passport for people who had been vaccinated to prove it, an initiative that aroused protests in some parties who fear it could cause the marginalization of groups of citizens who have not received the vaccine. It was also rejected by the World Health Organisation.

Denmark has so far registered nearly 200,000 cases and 2,160 deaths from Covid-19, with a mortality rate of 36.67 per 100,000 inhabitants.

So far, 1.61 per cent of Danes have received both doses of the vaccine, according to official data released on Tuesday, February 2.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Denmark is preparing digital passport as vaccination proof for travel”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.