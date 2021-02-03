Daniel Pearl Murderer Acquitted In Pakistan And Put In A ‘Safe House’

DANIEL PEARL Murderer Acquitted In Pakistan And Put In A ‘Safe House’ under armed guard

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the Pakistani-British man acquitted by Pakistan’s Supreme Court of the 2002 murder by beheading of American journalist Daniel Pearl, has been moved off death row on Tuesday, February 2, and placed in a government ‘safe house’ where he will be kept under armed guard.

Sheikh, had been on death row for 18 years, will not be allowed to leave the house, but he will be allowed visits from his wife and children, and Ahmad Saeed Sheikh, his father, commented, “It is not complete freedom. It is a step toward freedom”.

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had upheld his acquittal, bringing outrage among the international community, and the US administration, and especially Pearl’s family, who had filed a last-minute appeal to the Pakistani government to review the decision.


Now that the acquittal has been held it will be interesting to see if the US follows through with its threat of extraditing Sheikh, as he was also indicted in the US for the 1994 kidnapping of an American citizen in Kashmir, who was eventually freed but there is still the kidnap charge outstanding against Sheikh.

_______________________________________________________


