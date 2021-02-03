Daniel Pearl Murderer Acquitted In Pakistan And Put In A ‘Safe House’

Last Thursday, the Supreme Court had upheld his acquittal, bringing outrage among the international community, and the US administration, and especially Pearl’s family, who had filed a last-minute appeal to the Pakistani government to review the decision.

Now that the acquittal has been held it will be interesting to see if the US follows through with its threat of extraditing Sheikh, as he was also indicted in the US for the 1994 kidnapping of an American citizen in Kashmir, who was eventually freed but there is still the kidnap charge outstanding against Sheikh.

