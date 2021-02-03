Curfew flouter fractures cop’s arm to avoid fine after being caught wandering the streets at night.

THE National Police officer and a colleague, both stationed in Velez-Malaga, noticed the now detained suspect on the streets during curfew in Torre la Mar.

-- Advertisement --



On realising he was likely to get a fine, the flouter ran towards a nearby block of flats, with the officers in pursuit.

As he tried to slam the front door shut, he allegedly trapped the arm of the injured officer in the frame for at least five minutes, “mounting pressure” from the other side.

The second officer managed to talk the suspect round, and he was eventually arrested for attacking a police officer and will be fined for failing to comply with Covid restrictions on mobility.

The incident occurred at around 1am on January 17, in Avenida Toré Toré Avenue.

The injured policeman required hospital treatment for a fracture of the ulnar styloid, and is out of action on medical leave.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Curfew flouter fractures cop’s arm to avoid fine”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.