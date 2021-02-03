CLARENCE the blind rescue koala manages to sniff out leaves to eat after having his eyes removed.

Clarence suffered from a nasty fall which meant that the elderly koala had to have both of his eyes removed, but he is adjusting well to his new life. When Clarence fell from a tall tree he damaged his eyes to the extent that he was not even able to produce any tears.

The koala spent six months being looked after at a home before he made the move to Port Stephens Koalas, a non-profit rehabilitation centre that is in Sydney, when it became obvious how bad his sight had become.

Clarence was having to be treated with eye ointments several times a day which was stressing him out, as he could not produce tears, so the decision was made to remove both his eyes for his welfare.

Clarence was named after the woman who rescued him, Claire, and his full name is Glen William Clarence and he has been adjusting well to his new life after having both of his eyes removed.

The sanctuary took to Facebook to announce that Clarence had been able to use his ‘brilliant sense of smell to sniff out the good stuff’. Happily, Clarence has now started to use his sense of smell to find tasty eucalyptus leaves to dine on.

