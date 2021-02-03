CHINA has blocked a joint statement of condemnation against the Myanmar military coup from being released by the United Nations (UN).

-- Advertisement --



China has used its position as a permanent UN Security Council member to block the international body from releasing an official joint statement condemning the military takeover of Myanmar.

On Monday, following an election that the military claim was fraudulent, soldiers seized control of the southeast Asian country and arrested Myanmar’s leader Aun San Suu Kyi alongside hundreds of other politicians.

While the United States, European Union, and most UN figures have rushed in to condemn the coup, China has blocked the Security Council from officially stating its opposition to the military action. While a joint UN statement would have had a little physical effect, it would have paved the way for potential future diplomatic efforts.

According to leading Asia analysts, China’s block of the UN statement is due to its overall skepticism of foreign interference. Beijing sees the unfolding events as an “internal affair”, while Chinese state media has described the coup as a “cabinet reshuffle”. Experts warn people not to assume that China will necessarily benefit from a military takeover, in fact, they had been in the process of forging ties with Suu Kyi’s government prior to the coup.

Previously known as Burma under British occupation, Myanmar has long had a turbulent relationship with its powerful military and was ruled by a dictatorship until a recent transition to democracy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “China Blocks UN Condemnation of Myanmar Coup”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.