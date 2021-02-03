Canary Islands Minister Sparks Outrage By Housing 7,000 Illegal Immigrants Across It’s Islands.



The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, hoped to stabilise the number of irregular migrants in the Canary Islands at 7,000 and distribute them among five islands of the archipelago, however, instead, thousands of islanders are outraged at the plan.

The minister has also added new reception centres as an alternative to the hotels that are being used by the immigrants at the moment, further aggravating tensions.

“I hope to be able to stabilise the number of migrants who have arrived in an irregular situation at around 7,000, perhaps a few more, and distribute them among five islands; I know that it is a problem that we have to handle together, ” said the head of Migrations in an interview on Cadena Cope.

“We must look for adequate levers and collaboration between administrations; if we do it well we have to redirect this problem,” said the minister, who said that the arrival of migrants to Spain has been aggravated by the pandemic and that it is making it difficult for them to be returned to their countries of origin.

“The pandemic has generated a very strong social problem in economies such as the Maghreb countries and Africa, there is a higher pressure to come to Spain and, with the borders closed, it is perceived that the probability of not being returned increases and more incentives are generated. “, said Escrivá.

