Cadiz Couple Offers €2,000 Reward For Lost Pooch

CADIZ couple offers €2,000 reward for the return of their beloved lost pooch

The distraught owners of Magic, who escaped from his garden in the Pago del Humo area of Chiclana on December 25, have offered a whopping €2,000 reward for the safe return of their beloved dog. The couple says that Magic was most likely spooked by firecrackers which were going off periodically through the day and was likely “scared and disorientated.”

Diego and Jennifer, Magic’s owners, have been scouring the streets for their rescue dog ever since and have papered the surrounding neighbourhoods with posters of the pooch. Magic is a mixed-breed dog and he does have a microchip.

“We are not crazy animalists,” Diego said. “The only thing we want is our dog, who is part of the family.” Diego and Jennifer have vowed not to give up hope, and each takes turns looking for him twice daily. In fact, on their hunt for Magic, the kind-hearted couple has actually found several stray dogs which they have since adopted.

“He is a young, very good and quiet,” the posters read. “In case you see him, you can catch him without problems. He will be scared and disorientated.” The leaflet ends by saying that the person who finds the dog will be rewarded with €2,000.

