Buried Treasure Discoveries By Metal Detectorists In UK Hit New Records

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) in the UK has announced in its annual report that for the sixth year in a row, there have been more than 1,000 discoveries of buried treasure in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Putting the rise down to the growing trend in numbers of people going out using metal detectors – which accounted for 96 per cent of the hauls – the Department showed that the largest number of finds recorded so far was in 2019, when more than 1,300 pieces of treasure were uncovered.

Apparently, there are more than 20,000 metal detectorists in England and Wales, with Hampshire, Essex and Lincolnshire appearing to be the best counties for finding the treasure, as more than 80 pieces were found in each of those counties in 2019.

Reports show that 84 per cent of the finds were ‘object cases’, which means they are non-coins, and 348 discoveries were either donated to, or acquired by UK museums.

Changes to the law have been proposed, with culture minister Caroline Dinenage stating, “The search for buried treasures by budding detectorists has become more popular than ever before and many ancient artefacts now see the light of day in museums’ collections”.

She added, “However, it is important that we pursue plans to protect more of our precious history and make it easier for everyone to follow the treasure process”.

