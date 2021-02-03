British Paedophile Caught Sneaking Out of the Country Jailed in France

THE BRITISH PAEDOPHILE that was caught sneaking out of the country by making a run for it through the channel tunnel has been jailed in France.

Ryan Murryland, aged 31 was caught and arrested by French police as he attempted to run through the channel tunnel on December 21. He was captured in the French section of the tunnel.

Murryland is a convicted paedophile and he started a French prison sentence for six months on Tuesday, February 2. Murryland’s escape attempt through the tunnel caused all trains to be stopped which incurred a massive cost of around £45,000. He is a convicted sex offender which means that he is unable to leave the UK without seeking prior permission from police and at the time of the incident he was on the run after breaching his bail conditions.

He appeared on Monday afternoon in court in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France where he claimed he had no memory the event and pled not guilty. His escape attempt meant that he had managed to scale four security fences and evade a staggering 400 surveillance cameras. This raised significant concerns for the security the tunnel.

Tony Smith, former head of UK Border Force, said, “The Channel Tunnel is a critical part of our national infrastructure.

“As such the security of the tunnel and of those using it is of paramount importance to both the UK and French governments.

“It is important that both sides conduct an urgent review to determine how this incident was allowed to happen, so as to ensure that criminals and terrorists are denied any opportunity to gain access in future.”

