THE UK will mark the death of Captain Sir Tom with a nationwide round of applause in tribute to the fundraiser this evening at 6pm.

The tribute to Captain Sir Tom was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as MPs observed a minute’s silence.

-- Advertisement --



The Prime Minister asked residents across the country to clap for the war veteran and NHS fundraiser at 6pm this evening.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said Captain Tom had dedicated his life to serving others, and encouraged everyone across the UK to take part in tonight’s tribute, which will also honour NHS workers.

He said: “We all now have the opportunity to show our appreciation for him and all that he stood for and believed in.

“That is why I encourage everyone to join in a national clap for Captain Tom and all those health workers for whom he raised money at 6pm this evening.”

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle added: “His dignity and determination in raising money to support the NHS charities caught the nation’s mood at the most difficult time. He exemplified the best of our values.”

The government also backed calls to create a permanent memorial to Captain Tom to recognise his contribution to the NHS.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: UK to Clap in Tribute for Captain Sir Tom Tonight”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.