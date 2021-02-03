BREAKING NEWS: Body Found In Woodland In Missing Teenager Case.

POLICE have said a body has been found in the search for a 19-year-old carer who disappeared after arguing with a friend over the phone on Sunday, Jan. 31. The body, which has yet to be formally identified, was found in a wooded area in Consett, County Durham and is believed to be that of Lucy Candlish.

Lucy had not been seen since leaving her family home in Blackhill, Durham, at around 5.30 pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for Durham Constabulary said, quote: ‘We are saddened to report that a body has been found in the search for Lucy Candlish.’The body of a woman was discovered in a wooded area in Consett this lunchtime. Formal identification has yet to take place but we believe it to be that of the 19-year-old. Lucy’s family have been informed. At this point, her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.’

Her brother Ross posted the tragic news on Facebook, he said: ‘I’d just like to update everyone on the search for my sister. I’d like to thank everyone for the overwhelming support we have received in the search for my sister,’ he said.

‘Unfortunately, a body has been found and it is believed to be Lucy Candlish. Me and my sister had our ups and downs and sometimes fought like cat and dog but from the bottom of my heart, I loved her to pieces. May she rest in peace and enjoy the heaven she has entered, I’ll see you there one day, so will your mam, dad, smokey and everyone else in your family.’

A full investigation has been launched into the cause of her death.

