BORIS Johnson will address the nation as the coronavirus pandemic continues to stabilise

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation at 5pm on Wednesday, February 3 to share the very positive news that a new study has shown that just one dose of the home-grown Oxford University-AstraZeneca jab has been shown to significantly reduce the transmission rate of coronavirus. The Prime Minister will be joined by Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty.

Also on Wednesday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was “absolutely superb” that the research showed the Oxford vaccine offers 76% protection up to three months after the first dose and could reduce transmission by 67%.

The breakthrough has given renewed hope that the UK could be moved out of lockdown even sooner as the country continues to race through its vaccination rollout plan.

Mr Hancock told BBC Breakfast: “We know from earlier trials that the vaccines are safe and effective at protecting the individual.

“We now know that the Oxford vaccine also reduces transmission and that will help us all to get out of this pandemic, frankly, which is why it is such good news that we should welcome.”

However, the health secretary still advised caution and put a dampener of hopes that the UK’s school may reopen before March.

“We’ve still got 30,000 people in hospital. And there are still far too many people dying each day. So we’ve got to get this right down. It’s too soon to be able to take action in England,” Mr Hancock said.

