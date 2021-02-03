Body of José Antonio found in Cabo de Gata

THE BODY of José Antonio has been found in the Cabo de Gata, after the boat went missing with two aboard on Friday.

The body of one of the crew members, José Antonio Muñoz López has tragically been discovered this morning and the whereabouts of Rached Mahjoubi García, the other crew member is still unknown.

The boat had set sail from the Almeria coast on Friday morning and was being crewed by two people whose relatives lost contact with them after their journey began. The pair had left the port of Ejido at about 6:30 am on Friday, January 29.

According to Europa Press, a lifeless body was discovered on the shore of the Cabo de Gata beach in the area near the San Miguel tower on Wednesday morning, February 3. The Guardia Civil found the body of a male the beach, and police attended the scene in order to identify the body.

It is believed that when the body was first found no connection was made with the missing men or the boat that disappeared on Friday morning.

Many people have sighted the Maritime rescue helicopter flying along the Almeria coast in search of the second member of the crew or any signs of the boat.

According to the Guardia Civil the search is still carrying on in hopes of finding Rached, also known as Rasi. The search operation is exploring the Cabo de Gata, the bay of Almeria and the coastline of Aguadulce.

