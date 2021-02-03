Body of a woman found in a bin as ‘blood trail’ leads to suspect and police arrest a man.

NATIONAL Police made the grisly discovery of the dead woman at around 3am this morning (Wednesday, February 3) in a large waste container in Jaen, Linares.

-- Advertisement --



The woman’s body showed “signs of violence” and her “face was shattered”:

Officers followed a trail of blood that led them to the second floor of a property where the now detained man was found.

Initially, when police knocked at the door, nobody answered and the Fire Department was called to assist.

Once inside, they discovered a 47-year-old man wearing blood-stained clothes.

He reportedly admitted his involvement in the woman’s death but denied having any sort of relationship with the victim.

The suspect remains in custody and judicial and scientific police are still in the area working to gather evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Meanwhile, in Madrid police are investigating the stabbing of a 13-year-old in a suspected street gang attack.

The boy needed surgery after part of his finger was severed and he suffered serious muscle damage to his hand and forearm. The young victim also sustained head injuries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body of a woman found in bin as ‘blood trail’ leads to suspect”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.