Better employment news according to Balearic Government

ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Unemployment falls in January for the second consecutive month and the number of self-employed workers has increased, being the highest number of self-employed ever recorded in a January.

Although there is no magic solution to employment in the Balearics, the Government has announced that for the second month running fewer people are unemployed than at the end of November.

The figures aren’t enormous but do appear to show a positive trend according to the Minister of the Economy, Tourism and Work, Iago Negueruela as he revealed the January unemployment figures of 83,341 was down by 938 compared to December.

Overall, there are some 412,115 registered as employed across the islands and although this is nearly 4 per cent less than the same time last year, it is similar to the number employed in January 2018.

Despite the obvious problems caused by the lack of tourism, the number of self-employed workers also increased for the second consecutive month and is up by 0.3 per cent in January which is traditionally the worst month in the year for employment.

Acknowledging that unemployment is still a problem, the minister indicated that there are now 35,156 supported via ERTO (furlough), an increase of 14 per cent over the 30,838 registered in December and the increase is attributable to the closure of many hotels due to the pandemic.

There are a number of residents receiving some form of financial support from the Government as they register to find work and in year-on-year terms, December unemployment rose by 22,486 people (37 per cent), reflecting much higher rates of rising unemployment than the average across Spain of 21.8 per cent.

