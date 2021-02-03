BEACH brawls in Alicante over new mask rules as people flout the controversial new measure

Police in the Costa Blanca had their work cut out for them on Tuesday, February 2, as the high temperatures and blazing sun following a few cool and windy days saw people flocking to Alicante’s beaches in their droves. Under new measures advanced by the Valencian Government, it is now mandatory to wear a mask at all times on the beach, even while sunbathing, and groups of no more than two non-cohabitants are allowed. However, Local Police sent to patrol on Postiguet and San Juan beaches found dozens of young people clustered in groups and many more refusing to wear face coverings.

-- Advertisement --



Alicante police confirmed that about 30 youngsters were sent home from San Juan beach with fines in their pockets on Tuesday, while a further 22 fines were handed out on Postiguet, 13 for not wearing a mask and nine for socialising in groups of more than two people.

Police arrived on the beaches after several complaints were received from concerned members of the public, with the president of the neighbourhood association ‘Together We Advance Playa de San Juan’ Jose Caracena demanding a stronger police presence so prevent more “riots” breaking out.

Several altercations have been reported over the past couple of days between restriction flouters and those following the rules, according to Mr Caracena. On Monday, February 1, once citizen complained to police when he was threatened by a man he reproached for not wearing a mask.

“We will have to hope that sanity reigns and the blood does not reach the river,” he said. “The mask has come to stay, just like the Covid.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Beach Brawls In Alicante Over New Mask Rules”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.