Anti-flouter police squad to patrol beaches and promenades on quad bikes

THE Marbella Council has reinforced the Local Police fight against Covid-19 with the acquisition of four quad vehicles that will patrol the promenades of Marbella and San Pedro Alcantara.

Councillor José Eduardo Díaz unveiled this new mobile unit, which will have 12 officers patrolling in three shifts to maintain surveillance to ensure that those walking by the beaches are complying with the wearing of masks and observing social distancing.

With the high infection rate which sees Marbella has one of the worst affected municipalities on the Costa del Sol and with the weather improving considerably it is considered important to be alert to those flouting the rules.

According to the Councillor, this new unit will complement surveillance currently being undertaken by officers in patrol cars, motorcycles and on horses “with the objective not only to inform citizens of the importance of assuming their responsibility in complying with safety and hygiene regulations, especially in the use of masks, but also to punish people who do not do so.”

To illustrate this need for compliance, he cited the fact that during January, Local Police issued a total of 766 sanctions were processed for non-compliance to rules related to the pandemic.

