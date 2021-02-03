Angelina Jolie to sell Winston Churchill painting for €2.8 million

Angelina Jolie to sell the only painting by British PM Winston Churchill during the Second World War for a guide price of €2.8 million at auction.

CHURCHILL painted ‘Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque’ in Marrakech, Morocco, after attending the Casablanca Conference in January 1943.

It was during the conference that he and US President Franklin D. Roosevelt formulated the next stage of their strategy to defeat Nazi Germany.

Churchill gifted the painting to Roosevelt, and decades later Jolie added it to her extensive collection.

But now the actress has decided to sell the work of art at auction, with a guide price of between $2 million to $3.4 million (€1.6 and €2.8 million).

Nick Orchard, head of modern British art at auction house Christie’s, said in a statement: “It is the only work that Churchill painted during the war, perhaps encouraged by the recent progress made by the Allies in what he considered to be one of the most beautiful countries he had encountered,”

‘Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque’ was painted after Churchill and Roosevelt agreed to accept only an ‘unconditional surrender’ from the Axis powers.

