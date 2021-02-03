American Man Gets First Successful Face and Double Hand Transplant.

-- Advertisement --



22-year-old American man, Joe DiMeo, became the first person to receive a successful face and hand transplant.

DiMeo had burns over 80 per cent of his body after being involved in a car accident in 2018, leaving his face without eyelids or lips, and doctors had to amputate his fingers.

On the day of the accident, Joe DiMeo had fallen asleep while driving, causing a serious crash and for the fire to burst into flames, however, thanks to R&B legend and original Blue Magic lead singer Ted Wizard Mills, who rescued DiMeo from the burning car, he was able to be transferred to a hospital quickly.