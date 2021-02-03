Actor Richard Berry Latest High Profile Figure Accused of Incest in France.

THE Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed today (February 3) that an investigation was opened on January 25 after the charges of incest were brought forward by one of Richard Berry’s daughters against the French actor.

His eldest daughter, Coline Hiegel Berry, spoke out on Instagram and gave more details about her complaint: “My father’s lies will not stand up to scrutiny of all the evidence gathered so far.” She said that she gave it careful thought before filing the complaint. “It is this child, the one who was kissed by her father on the mouth with the tongue, the one with whom her father never had the slightest modesty, the one who had to participate in his sexual games in a context of domestic violence notorious, it was she who lodged a complaint.”

These accusations were revealed on Tuesday (February 2) and the actor, who has starred in more than 100 films since 1972 including The Violin Player, defended himself on social networks, stating: “I deny with all my strength and without ambiguity these filthy accusations. I have never had improper or incestuous relations with Coline or with any of my children. These allegations are false. Even repeated a hundred times, by way of the press or by any other way, they are nothing but a lie.” The complainant’s mother, actress Catherine Hiegel, has shown support for her daughter.

Coline Berry has also filed a complaint against her father’s former companion, American singer Jeane Manson, which was filed last month in Paris for rape, sexual assault and corruption of a minor, reports Le Point yesterday (February 2).

Coline Berry’s complaint evokes facts of rape and sexual assault when she was between 8 and 10 years old. The complainant is due to be heard in a hearing in the coming days, despite the fact that the case is time-barred. “I have full confidence in the police and justice services that I have seized so that the truth is made about what my father has done to the child that I was and on the violence that he continues to attempt to ‘exercise on me’,” she concluded.

This is the third such case to come out of France in the last month.

On January 5, French political scientist Olivier Duhamel had to resign from office after damning claims of incest were revealed in a book written by his stepdaughter.

Then on January 25, French TV Producer Gérard Louvin was again accused of incest, this time by his nephew.

Olivier A (48), filed a complaint against his uncle and Louvin’s husband Daniel Moyne, also a producer, for “rape of a minor” relating to rapes suffered from the age of 10, stating that “he was the victim of numerous acts of sexual assault which worsened up to the age of 14.”

