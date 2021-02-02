Young prostitute reported missing from Valencia found dead

A WOMAN, 19, identified as Florina Gogos, a prostitute who had been reported missing in Albal, Valencia, has been found dead.

She was last seen alive at around 5.30pm on January 8 when she got into a white car driven by someone suspected to have been a client. This was on the bend of the road connecting Silla to the CV-33 road in Albal, heading towards a rural area of Albufera.

The young woman’s body was found floating in the water in an irrigation channel by a hunter at around 9am on Saturday, January 30. The area where she was found was close to where she worked.

When one of her colleagues realised that hours had passed and she hadn’t returned, as well as not answering phone calls, she began to worry and went to the police.

An autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia. The initial inspection showed no signs of violence.

Guardia Civil are searching for whoever she got into the car with, as that person is a suspect in her death.

The hunter had reportedly arrived in the area two hours before he discovered the body, but when he parked his motorbike it was dark and he couldn’t really see what was in the water, although he thought he had seen a “large doll”.

Local Police and Guardia Civil came to the scene and divers were needed to remove the body from the water. The body was totally dressed, and both the clothes and the tattoos on the body coincide with those of Florina, as does the long dark hair.

The area where the body was found had been search 10 days earlier with dogs, but no trace was found, although it is suspected that is because it was in the water.

It initially seems that she was killed on the day of her disappearance. The body has been preserved better than normal because of the intense cold of recent days.

