YOUNG BOY was chained in a barrel and forced to stand in excrement by his own family.

The boy aged only 11 years old was rescued by police from the family who had kept the young boy in chains and in a metal barrel, where he had to defecate and urinate. Brazilian cops made the rescue after concerned neighbours reported to authorities that the family’s young boy had not been seen attending school or playing with his friends in the local area.

When police entered the property on January 30, they made the shocking discovery of the young boy who was naked and chained by both his hands and his feet in a barrel. He was outside in a small building and the barrel was covered with bricks and a sink to prevent him escaping from the family.

Three members of the family have been arrested so far, the boy’s father aged 31, the girlfriend of the father aged 39 and the daughter the girlfriend, who is aged 22. All three were arrested on suspicion of the torture of the 11-year-old boy.

According to officers the boy was found with no clothes on and was very weak and suffering from malnutrition. He was unable to sit due to how swollen his legs had become from standing up for so long.

The boy has been taken into the care of a family member after being treated in hospital.

