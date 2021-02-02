WATER RESCUE search for a missing car continues at Nottingham’s River Trent.

The water rescue search mission continues for a car that was seen drifting down the River Trent on Monday afternoon. Extensive investigations were carried out on Monday but no sign of the car was seen before the search had be called off on Monday evening due to bad conditions.

-- Advertisement --



The search began again on Tuesday. The search had originally started on Monday (February 1) at around 4:15 pm in the Hoveringham area after a report was received to say that a car had been drifting down the river. Nottinghamshire police attended the scene and the search has been assisted by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and an air ambulance.

The area had been methodically searched as the team moved down the river towards Bleasby before covering around 3 miles to end near Fiskerton.

Unfortunately, the search had to be called off last night due to “challenging conditions”. Detective Inspector Clare Gibson, lead for the investigation into the missing car said, “Emergency service workers are working tirelessly to locate and recover the car from the river.

“Clearly this is a distressing incident for the local community and we are now investigating to establish the circumstances.”

The police aeroplane has also been in the area to aid with the search and police have requested that members of the public avoid the scene while the search continues for the missing car.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Water Rescue Search for Missing Car Continues”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.