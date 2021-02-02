Warning Over New PayPal Scam

CONSUMERS are being warned over a new PayPal scam circulating by text message and email.

Expert warn the new PayPal scam could see users hand over person details which could then be used by fraudsters.

According to media reports, messages purporting to be from the company tell users their account had been compromised and that they need to take action to secure their accounts.

One text message read: “PayPal – Dear Customer, some unsafe activities were reported on your account.

“For your safety, please regain access to your account at: https://paypal-safetylogon.net/?paypal.”

Other reported receiving a similar email asking them to log in to their Paypal account by following a link. Experts warn these emails are phishing scams, however, trying to steal users’ confidential information.

Various fraudulent websites even splash warnings about phishing scams across the bottom of their sites.

Used by more than 20 million people a year, PayPal is one of the world’s most popular sites for paying for items.

Its popularity has proved a temptation for scammers, however, with many faking messages purporting to be from the company and asking users to input their personal details.

The scam is the latest in a list of attempts to steal consumers’ details after Amazon warned its customers about a phone call scam relating to their Amazon Prime service.

The fraud sees consumers receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Amazon and telling them a charge has been made on their account.

Users are then told to “press one” to “cancel” the payment, but instead scammers are able to uncover their personal details, including bank account numbers.

