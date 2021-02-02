Vienna Authorities Left Dead Body in Flat For Two Months

AUSTRIAN AUTHORITIES left a man’s body to decompose in his flat for two months after his death was reported in the capital Vienna.

Authorities in the Austrian capital of Vienna say they “forgot” to collect the body of an elderly man whose body lay in his apartment for two months after his death was reported by a neighbour.

The 66-year old, who lived alone and had suffered from poor health, was discovered dead in his Viennese apartment by a neighbour who occasionally helped him in November 2020. Believing he had no friends or family in the city, she notified the police of his death and assumed that authorities would give him a funeral and burial.

She was shocked to discover in January, as she led a lawyer into his flat, that his body had remained unmoved for two months. Vienna authorities have apologised for “forgetting” to collect the man’s body.

“This is an unfortunate combination of circumstances and a communication problem,” Nikolaus Salzer, director of Vienna’s sanitation centre, told the local ORF broadcaster. His body has since removed from the apartment and authorities have appealed for his family to come forward and claim it. If nobody contacts the city, he will receive a burial from the state.

