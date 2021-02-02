Valencian Government President Ximo Puig Rules Out Easter Travel.

THE president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has ruled out that national trips can be restarted at Easter, as pointed out by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, because “we are still in a very serious situation” and that they cannot be seen to be launching a “message of relaxation.”

Puig, in an interview with RNE, pointed out that “of course we would like to [say travel will be fine] because for us tourism is a fundamental sector, but today thinking of Easter as an objective is not in our spirit, but in our spirit is to play game by game.”

Puig expressed his wish that “hopefully sooner rather than later” the “sufficient conditions” are met but “we are still in a very serious moment, with more than 4,000 people admitted to hospitals, and although the incidence is decreasing the situation continues very complicated”. For this reason, he warned: “We cannot give any signal for relaxation because doing so at this time would be very negative.”

He also explained that this opening should be “not only in Spain but in the rest of Europe because otherwise, our fundamental clients could not come either”. “Of course I would like, like the minister, that vaccinations could be accelerated to the maximum and start to normalise the situation, but now we are not looking at that goal yet,” he added.

Yesterday (February 2), Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, said that: “In the summer [2020], the Government claimed to have [wanted] 70 per cent of the population vaccinated. However, we would like the vaccination rate to be faster.”

Darias reiterated that the goal is to ensure that 80 per cent of people over 80 years of age and health personnel are immunised against the coronavirus “by March at the latest.”

