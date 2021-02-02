Valencian Export Industry Performs Well Despite Effects of Covid-19.

THE Valencian export industry has suffered the least from the economic effects of the coronvirus in Spanish, according to a report prepared by the Valencia Chamber.

The report shows the evolution of the number of regular exporting companies in 2020 up until November. The president of the Chamber, José Vicente Morata, said that “an advanced economy is one that has a large number of companies that export continuously.

“This regularity is important for the strength of the Valencian industrial fabric, since these companies are more competitive and efficient, their products incorporate quality, technology and innovation, and they are better prepared to withstand market fluctuations.

“That is why it is necessary to support these exporting companies, both with fiscal policies and in the area of ​​employment or investment,” he concluded.

Regular exporting companies are those that carry out export activities for at least four consecutive years. There are 7,680 in the Community and this year they have increased by 1.8 per cent despite the decline of 1.2 in Spain.

By sectors, the Chamber’s report highlights the regularity of Valencian agri-food companies, both regular and not, of fresh fruits, fish, beverages and canned fruit and vegetables.

