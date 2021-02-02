Two FBI Agents Killed and Three Wounded in Florida Shootout

A SHOOTOUT between the FBI and a man suspected of child abuse led to two agents being killed and three wounded near Miami, Florida.

Two FBI agents lost their lives and another three were wounded when their attempt to serve an arrest warrant to a man suspected of child abuse led to a brutal gun battle in an upmarket gated community.

The shootout occurred in Sunrise, an expensive residential area north of Miami. The luxurious complex boasts gyms, swimming pools, and a spa. At approximately 6.00am local time on February 2, the serene community became the scene of a brutal shootout between FBI agents and a suspected child abuser.

The shooter reportedly barricaded himself in his home for several hours while exchanging heavy gunfire with agents, before ultimately committing suicide. A local police spokesperson told the Miami Herald that there had been “too many (bullets fired) to count”.

Two FBI agents lost their lives on the scene, while three were injured. Two had to be rushed to the hospital, where they are reportedly in stable condition. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the FBI said in an official statement. “The review process is thorough and objective and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is the most elite force in American law enforcement, with its agents among the most highly trained officers in the world.

