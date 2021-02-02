Three teenagers reported missing from Santa Cruz de Tenerife

THREE teenagers have been reported missing from Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands.

It is not known if their disappearances are related.

The minors are:

Hugo Requena, 16, who went missing on Thursday, January 28, from Granadilla de Abona. He is 1.80 metres tall, thin, with brown hair and eyes.

Laura Gonzalez, 15, who went missing on Friday, January 29, also from Granadilla de Abona. She is 1.65 metres tall, thin, with brown hair and eyes. She was wearing blue jeans and a black sweatshirt when she was last seen.

Nauzet Paez Gonzalez, 17, missing since January 21 from La Orotava. He is 1.60 metres tall, thin, with brown hair and eyes.

Two other teenagers, a boy and a girl, had also been reported missing in Tenerife, but they have since been found.

The three minors have been reported missing from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and their details can be found on the website and social media accounts of SOS Desaparecidos, an organisation dedicated to helping families find their missing relatives.

