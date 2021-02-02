The Queen pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who sadly passed away.

-- Advertisement --



THE whole of the UK and the entire world is in mourning today (February 2) after hearing the tragic news that Captain Sir Tom Moore, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19, lost his life at the age of 100.

In a statement, his daughters Hannah and Lucy said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our dear father, Captain Sir Tom Moore.

“We are so grateful that we were with him during the last hours of his life; Hannah, Benjie and Georgia by his bedside and Lucy on FaceTime. We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. We shared laughter and tears together.

“The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.”

Hundreds of thousands of tributes have flooded social media for the man who captured the hearts of the world with his fundraising efforts.

The Queen of England via Royal Family Twitter shared her condolences: “The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them.”

The Queen is sending a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Her Majesty very much enjoyed meeting Captain Sir Tom and his family at Windsor last year. Her thoughts and those of the Royal Family are with them. pic.twitter.com/nl1krvoUlW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2021

The Military of Defence shared a tribute: “We’re sad to learn of the tragic death of Capt Sir Tom Moore. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has paid tribute to an inspirational veteran and a national treasure.”

We're sad to learn of the tragic death of Capt Sir Tom Moore. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has paid tribute to an inspirational veteran and a national treasure.@BWallaceMP | @captaintommoore pic.twitter.com/KgOajp8TJP — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) February 2, 2021

The Royal Navy passed on their condolences to Sir Tom’s family: “The entire Royal Navy family is saddened to hear of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Our condolences to the family of this inspirational man. Fair winds and following seas.”

The entire Royal Navy family is saddened to hear of the passing of Captain Sir Tom Moore. Our condolences to the family of this inspirational man. Fair winds and following seas. pic.twitter.com/SGIL1JZUna — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) February 2, 2021

Last year, Captain Tom recorded a charity single of You’ll Never Walk Alone with Michael Ball which topped the iTunes chart and raised millions for medics fighting on the coronavirus frontline.

After hearing the news, OBE Michael Ball said: “Rest in peace @captaintommoore. A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end.

“So very very sad. Love and prayers for @hannah-jagoah_I_M and all the family.”

Rest in peace @captaintommoore . A wonderful life so well lived and a hero and fighter to the very end. So very very sad. Love and prayers for @Hannah_I_M and all the family. 💔 — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 2, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Queen pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who sadly passed away”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.