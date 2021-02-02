Sunflower Effect: a resounding success to support Home Care Team

LAST November the Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena launched the “Join the Sunflower Effect” campaign with the aim of caring for 250 people at the end of their lives for a year.

This care would be given through a multidisciplinary Home Care Team consisting of a doctor, a nurse, a psychologist and a social worker, all specialised in palliative care.

The team will make an average of 3-4 visits per day, and will provide the medical care and the psychological and social support needed by both patients and their families.

Thanks to thousands of people Cudeca has achieved the difficult challenge of raising €186,647 which was an ambitious goal, which seemed impossible to achieve in such a complicated year,

In 2020, despite the crisis caused by the pandemic, Cudeca managed to care for and accompany 1,600 people at the end of their lives and this year the hospice wants to do it again, because in Spain only half of those who need specialised palliative care receive it.

They do not ever want to see again what was experienced with the coronavirus crisis: many people died alone and without palliative care.

According to Cudeca, just as the sunflower is always on the move, looking for the sun, the Cudeca community continues to move so that Cudeca Hospice can continue to help the many who still need them.

