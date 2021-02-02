Spanish Food Award for Best Extra Virgin Olive Oils – Jaen

JAEN gets ready for the Spanish Food Award for Best Extra Virgin Olive Oils 2020-2021.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food’s best olive oil 2020-2021 campaign aims to promote and stimulate producers of the highest quality olive oils in Spain.

The Coronavirus pandemic raging across Spain has caused complications for this year’s contest but producers are determined to show off their wares.

Producers from Jaen are set to compete in the competition and Catalina Madueño, the subdelegate of the Government of Spain in Jaén visited on Monday to test out some samples of the oils available locally.

Madueño explained that “the province not only leads the olive production in the world, but also leads the production of olive oils of the highest quality” it was highlighted that in recent year’s producers from Jaen have fared favourably in these awards.

Madueño said “Our olive oil is a fundamental part of the Mediterranean diet. The strategy of the Ministry of Agriculture with the Food of Spain brand is to focus on a lifestyle concept, where good nutrition is one of the main pillars,”

“The awards organized by the Ministry of Agriculture for the Best Foods of Spain are more necessary than ever to support and promote a sector that has shown that it is fundamental for society.”

The awards recognise companies and professionals who have worked hard to produce quality Spanish food.

