Spain records highest daily death toll in 10 months as fatalities in 24 hours shoots up to 724.

THE Ministry of Health has announced 29,064 new Covid infections and 724 deaths – the highest recorded in a single day since April 2021.

Meanwhile, the accumulated incidence has downturned and currently stands at 846 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Spain, there have now been 59,805 Covid-related deaths and a total of 2,851,869 positives, confirmed by PCR test.

Concern remains over new emerging variants that are reportedly attributing to an advance of infections, although for the moment experts are reassuring that existing vaccines are effective.

For this reason, the Spanish Government has approved restrictions for all flights that connect Spain with Brazil and South Africa, countries where variations of the coronavirus have been detected.

The restrictions will take effect from 9am on Wednesday, February 3, and will be in effect for 14 days when the government will assess if the restriction is to be extended.

During this period, only flights containing passengers living in Spain or Andorra, also residents of both countries, or by passengers in international transit to a country outside the Schengen area, who are going to make a stopover in Spain of less than 24 hours, may be made without leaving the transit area of ​​the Spanish airport.

In light of today’s figures, the government has defended tough measures implemented to fight the spread of the virus.

“You can not be in a hurry in the de-escalation,” said the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero.

