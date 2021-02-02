Spain Receives One Million More From EU Fund to Cover ERTE.

-- Advertisement --



THE European Commission has disbursed another tranche of the loan to finance public spending on Spain’s ERTE in today (February 2) and aid for the cessation of activity of self-employed that amounts to €1,030 million, as reported by the institution in a statement.

This is the third tranche Spain has received having already had €11,030 million from the SURE fund, which was created for the Member States to put in place systems to avoid a massive wave of layoffs due to the pandemic. The loan that Spain requested is €21.3 billion.

In total, the Community Executive has delivered €14,000 million to nine countries today. The largest payment has been that of Italy (4,450 million), followed by Poland (4,280 million), Belgium (2,000 million), Spain (1,030 million), Slovenia (913 million), Greece (728 million), Hungary (304 million), Cyprus (229 million) and Latvia (72 million).

Brussels has already disbursed a total of €53.5 billion to the countries out of the €90.3 billion that the Member States have requested in charge of this fund against unemployment, which can finance national employment protection programs of up to 100 billion.

This delivery took place after the European Commission raised €14,000 million in a social bond issue last Tuesday, in which it placed 10,000 million in seven-year securities at a negative rate of -0.497 per cent and 4,000 million in securities 30 years at a rate of 0.134 per cent.

“The pandemic continues to weigh on our economies and, although we know that there is light at the end of this tunnel, we still do not know when we will reach it,” the Economy Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, emphasised in the statement.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spain Receives One Million More From EU Fund to Cover ERTE”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.